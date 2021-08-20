Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Amplifon alerts:

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $50.65 on Friday. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.