Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,287,200 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 1,663,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplifon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $50.65 on Friday. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

