Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.6% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.53. 2,705,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.