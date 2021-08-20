Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

IEA stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.19.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ares Management Corp bought 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.