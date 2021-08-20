Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 4,975 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after purchasing an additional 101,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 13.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 19.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

