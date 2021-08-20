Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 23,020 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,020 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

