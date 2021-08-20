Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $672,000 Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 58.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,284,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 844,403 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in cbdMD by 33.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,559,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 388,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in cbdMD by 58.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 265,825 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 173.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 608,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 385,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 210.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 228,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

YCBD stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $116.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.72.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. Research analysts expect that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

