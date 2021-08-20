Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 762,841 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 172.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 600,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 380,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $455,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGTC shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.