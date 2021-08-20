Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Cut to Hold at Laurentian

Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver (TSE:USA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.30 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$3.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USA. Cormark set a C$3.00 price objective on Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins lowered Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market cap of C$170.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.77. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. Analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.