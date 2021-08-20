America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Shares Gap Down to $162.23

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $162.23, but opened at $145.55. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $147.96, with a volume of 2,133 shares trading hands.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $837.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

