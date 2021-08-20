American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

