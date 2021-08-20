American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $4.00

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

