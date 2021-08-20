American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.96.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 105,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

