American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $43.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.3% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 943,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,656,000 after buying an additional 165,903 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $105,866,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 82,728.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 23,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,085,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

