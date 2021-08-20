American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Upgraded at TheStreet

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities started coverage on American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $981.44 million, a PE ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Analysts predict that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

