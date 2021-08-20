Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 43,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amcor stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 630,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,909. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amcor by 164.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.