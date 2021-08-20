Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

