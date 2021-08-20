AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.01. 535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.78. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $183.64.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $438.31 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.