Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 3.6%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.97 and last traded at $92.80. 1,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 530,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after buying an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at about $41,300,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after purchasing an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

