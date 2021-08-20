Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,477.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

