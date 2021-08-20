Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to announce $111.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.20 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $2,987,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,178.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,708. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,477.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

