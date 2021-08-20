ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -37.01. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,618 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 309,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 450.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 149,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.