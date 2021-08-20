Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$58.00 target price on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.55.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$64.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.36. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$46.70 and a 52 week high of C$68.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.