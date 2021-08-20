Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.210-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.96 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.260-$-0.120 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.05. 13,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

