Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ATHE opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. Alterity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alterity Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. It focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.