Alphacat (ACAT) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $1.10 million and $98,884.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

