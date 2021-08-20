Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total value of $8,252,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,738.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,639.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Alphabet by 34.9% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 9,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

