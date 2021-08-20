Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Short Interest Update

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $196.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.60.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after buying an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

