Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,715 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PG&E by 656.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,033,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

