Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,736 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $831,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,708. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75.

