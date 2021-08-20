Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.04. The stock had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

