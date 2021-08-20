Allworth Financial LP Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,508 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 525.7% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 613,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,678,000 after buying an additional 515,387 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,755,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 306,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,930. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

