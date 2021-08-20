Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,033,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,062,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,215,000 after buying an additional 80,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 381,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $$82.59 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,939. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.