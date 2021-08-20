Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Allot Communications stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48. Allot Communications has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

