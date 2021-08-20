Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 452.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.07 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

