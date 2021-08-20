Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,245 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $33,072,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.93. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

