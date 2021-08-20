Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Hasbro worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.