Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $19,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $229.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock worth $4,240,375. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

