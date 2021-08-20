Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $205.08 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.78.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

