Alliance Global Partners Trims MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Target Price to C$0.80

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE:LABS opened at C$0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$443,000. Insiders sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock worth $616,410 in the last three months.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

