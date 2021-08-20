Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 774,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.07. 13,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

