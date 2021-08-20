Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.41. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($4.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

ALGT stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

