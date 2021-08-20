Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson Sells 1,767 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.71. 138,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $112.71 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

