Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Up to $76.94

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $76.94, but opened at $79.53. Allakos shares last traded at $77.76, with a volume of 15 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLK. Cowen assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $228,878.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $1,372,582.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,633. 34.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 137,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

