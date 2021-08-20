ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,544.54

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $3,544.54 and approximately $21.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.02 or 0.00846511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00048771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002136 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.