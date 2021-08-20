Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits Market Cap of $251.81 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $251.81 million and $140.96 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.58 or 0.00140914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00149218 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.88 or 1.00081400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.00922123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.20 or 0.06670336 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

