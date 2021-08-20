Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002276 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and $392.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00065386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.03 or 0.00307938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00044164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.06 or 0.02448287 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,685,019,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,266,429,160 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

