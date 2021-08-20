Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of ALAC stock remained flat at $$11.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,607. The company has a market cap of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of -93.91 and a beta of -0.01. Alberton Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alberton Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alberton Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

