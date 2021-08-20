Alamos Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

Shares of AGI opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.00. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.89 and a 52-week high of C$14.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

