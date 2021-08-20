Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Aixtron stock traded down €0.39 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching €22.73 ($26.74). The stock had a trading volume of 505,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.40. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 52 week high of €24.91 ($29.31). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

