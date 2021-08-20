Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AFLYY stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.94. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance and other air transport related activities such as catering and charter services. Air France-KLM was founded on April 23, 1947 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.